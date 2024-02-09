State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.48 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

