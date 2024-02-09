State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $23.28 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

