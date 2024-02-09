State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $104.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

