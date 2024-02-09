State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 14,411 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.44% of Agree Realty worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 54.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

