State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,055 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of HAL opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

