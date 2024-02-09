State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,642 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

DXCM opened at $121.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

