State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,955 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $24,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

NSC opened at $254.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.17 and its 200-day moving average is $215.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.