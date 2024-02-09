State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 927 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock

Shares of EPAM opened at $289.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $368.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems Company Profile



EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.



