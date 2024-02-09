State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of State Street worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 234.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

