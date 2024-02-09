Stephens Raises Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $45.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DGII. TheStreet downgraded Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Digi International stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 465,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Digi International by 44.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 208,204 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Digi International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 139,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digi International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

