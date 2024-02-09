STERIS (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-$8.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.700 EPS.

STERIS Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE STE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.43.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Read Our Latest Report on STERIS

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.