STERIS (NYSE:STE) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Get STERIS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STE

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,965. STERIS has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.75 and a 200-day moving average of $218.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.