Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

