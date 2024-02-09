Stifel Nicolaus Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$17.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Beacon Securities downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$10.68 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

