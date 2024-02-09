Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$82.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.30 million.

Stingray Digitl Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

