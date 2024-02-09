Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after buying an additional 947,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

