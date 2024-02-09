StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.