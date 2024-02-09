StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evogene Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth $48,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.