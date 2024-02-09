StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMGN

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,400 shares of company stock worth $13,799,296. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.