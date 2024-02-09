StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

