StockNews.com Downgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $928.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after acquiring an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 521,596 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $21,323,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

