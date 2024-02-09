StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.54.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
