StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.