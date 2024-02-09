StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.66. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TRX Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 169,281 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

