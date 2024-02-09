StockNews.com Lowers CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.