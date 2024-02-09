StockNews.com Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

