Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $338.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.70 and its 200-day moving average is $289.04.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 377.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 36.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,714,000 after purchasing an additional 226,560 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $125,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.