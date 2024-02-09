Sumit Singh Sells 192,642 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CHWY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after buying an additional 1,751,131 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

