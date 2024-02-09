Sumit Singh Sells 192,642 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chewy Price Performance
NYSE CHWY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $49.54.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
