Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.581 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

