SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $8.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.
Several brokerages have weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
