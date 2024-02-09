Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $739.85 and last traded at $737.00. Approximately 3,007,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,810,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock worth $18,558,352. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

