Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.74 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

About Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 147,929 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 84,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.