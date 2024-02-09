Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.74 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
