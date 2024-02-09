Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 2,493 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.36. The company had a trading volume of 612,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.19 and its 200-day moving average is $286.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $329.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

