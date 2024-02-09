Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 151.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 3.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.84% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $583,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. 1,292,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,421. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

