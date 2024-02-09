Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $265.40 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of American Express worth $265,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXP traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

