Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 178,479 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,479 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 82.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 30.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 28.5% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 230,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in JD.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,700,209. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

