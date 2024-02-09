Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,576 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 3.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 1.68% of MSCI worth $682,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in MSCI by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $592.08. 136,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,566. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

