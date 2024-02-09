Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 1,900 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $344,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $953.45. The stock had a trading volume of 220,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $897.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $839.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

