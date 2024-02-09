Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 47,673 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,673 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 1.23% of STERIS worth $267,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in STERIS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in STERIS by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

