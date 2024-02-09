Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

STRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.91. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 354.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

