Swipe Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $190.74 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 593,568,982 coins and its circulating supply is 593,568,480 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

