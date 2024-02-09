Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Symbotic by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

