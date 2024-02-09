Symbotic’s (SYM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

