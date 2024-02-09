Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Synaptics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

