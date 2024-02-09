Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.98

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.98 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 173.98 ($2.18), with a volume of 40312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.
