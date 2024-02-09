Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.98

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.98 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 173.98 ($2.18), with a volume of 40312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Synectics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Synectics

Synectics Stock Performance

About Synectics

The company has a market cap of £32.29 million, a PE ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

(Get Free Report)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.