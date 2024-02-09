Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBX

Synlogic Stock Performance

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.