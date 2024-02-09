Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Synlogic Stock Performance
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
