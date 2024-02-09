Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $570.69 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.97 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

