Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $582.00

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $582.00 and last traded at $578.09, with a volume of 133434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $570.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.