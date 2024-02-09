Synthetix Price Hits $3.43 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $28.32 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00007300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 304,567,515 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

