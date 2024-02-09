T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Issues Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

