TD Securities Cuts ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$67.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.14.

TSE ATS traded down C$1.72 on Friday, reaching C$53.47. The company had a trading volume of 184,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,288. ATS has a 52 week low of C$45.64 and a 52 week high of C$64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$718.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

