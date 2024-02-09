Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.40

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.40 and last traded at $206.39, with a volume of 593543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.08.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

